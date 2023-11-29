Love Lights Festivals? St. Cloud’s 10 Days of Holiday Fun!

Imagine nights lit up with dazzling holiday lights. You relaxing in a gorgeous backdrop of twinkling lights, enjoying delicious hot chocolate and wonderful cookies. Then experience all that beautiful scenery with your family or friends.

Photo by Unsplash

All that and more is happening December 1st through the 10th in St. Cloud at Spalt Park. This 10 Day St. Cloud Lights Festival will have special nights to bring added excitement. There's the Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 1st. Be there when the ceremonial first lights are illuminated. Be there to see ordinary nights transformed into magical nights.

TICKETS

Tickets are $5 per person.

All tickets will be sold online in advance and are available HERE.

Hot Chocolate and cookies served with every paid admission.

All proceeds from the St. Cloud Lights Festival will go towards supporting the youth activities and future development at the school, as well as Spalt Park.

Photo by Unsplash

NIGHTLY SCHEDULE

12/1 - Mayoral Lighting Ceremony. Live Nativity.

12/2 - Choirs and Live Nativity Scene.

12/3 - S'more Night with the St. Cloud PD and Firefighters.

12/4 - Hot Dog Night (first 500).

12/5 - Popcorn Night (Free while supplies last).

12/6 - Student Night. First 250 get free Chickfila sandwich.

12/7 - Lights, music and hot chocolate.

12/8 - Choirs and Live Nativity Scene and the SCCS tour of Gingerbread homes.

12/9 - Costume Night contest, Choirs and Live Nativity Scene.

12/10 - The final night will feature Santa and his elves wandering the park.

FESTIVAL HOURS

5pm - 9pm Sunday through Thursday.

5pm - 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

