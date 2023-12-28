$100K Minnesota Lottery Scratch Off Winner in Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Someone playing the lottery in central Minnesota got a late Christmas present.
There was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch game Power Shot Multiplier at the HolidayStation Store in Royalton. The prize was won on Wednesday. Tickets are $5 each for that game.
Last week there was a $30,000 winner in the scratch-off game Gnome Crossword. That ticket was sold on December 20th at the HolidayStation Store in Becker. Tickets for that game are $3 each.
There was also a winning Powerball ticket recently in central Minnesota. A ticket sold in Brainerd won $50,000. The prize was claimed on Tuesday.
The Powerball jackpot keeps growing for the next drawing. The jackpot is at an estimated $760 million for Saturday's drawing. It is the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history. The jackpot has a cash value of $382.5 million.
Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.
