Long Prairie Crash Sends Driver to Hospital

BRUCE TWP (WJON News) - A one-vehicle crash near Long Prairie sent the driver to the hospital Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 65-year-old Timothy Ollom of Osakis was eastbound on Minnesota Highway 27 when the pickup he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Ollom was taken to CentraCare in Long Prairie with non-life-threatening injuries.

