Long Prairie Crash Sends Driver to Hospital
BRUCE TWP (WJON News) - A one-vehicle crash near Long Prairie sent the driver to the hospital Friday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 65-year-old Timothy Ollom of Osakis was eastbound on Minnesota Highway 27 when the pickup he was driving left the road and hit a tree.
Ollom was taken to CentraCare in Long Prairie with non-life-threatening injuries.
