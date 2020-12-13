Local Artist Creates “Deck the Poles” Public Art Event

ST. CLOUD – The St. Cloud artist responsible for this summer’s Drive-By Art Show is planning a new free, public art event during the holiday season.

Kelli Henry is organizing “Deck the Poles,” encouraging residents to decorate area telephone poles with “inspirational, powerful art and messages.”

FREE EVENT

~ Deck the Poles ~ Let's raise the consciousness of our city, by decorating telephone poles with... Posted by The silent kah on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

“Inspirational messages, affirmations, poems, comics - whatever fits on a pole,” Henry writes on her artist Facebook page, The Silent Kah.

Participants are encouraged to coat their artwork in sealant to protect it from precipitation. Henry also suggests leaving items like coats or scarves for those in need.

Passersby who like a certain piece of art are encouraged to take it home with them, Henry adds.

“Deck the Poles” will be ongoing throughout the holiday season. For more info, email the organizer at Thesilentk.artist@gmail.com.