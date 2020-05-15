Live Racing Starts in Southern Minnesota

JACKSON -- In what is believed to be the first live sporting event in Minnesota since mid-March, the Jackson Motorplex in southwest Minnesota is hosting an event Friday night featuring a field of more than 60 sprint cars.

There will be no spectators in the stands, but track general manager Doug Johnson says fans can watch from home via the internet:

Fans can follow along on Speed Shift TV and watch all of the action, and it should be an outstanding weekend of racing and some of the best names in sprint car racing are going to assemble here this weekend.

There will be a fee to watch the racing.

After the track received permission from the state to open, the response from drivers was so strong, it became a two-night event with big prize money to the winning race cars both tonight and tomorrow night.

Driver and crew members will practice social distancing in the pit area with at least 15 feet between their pitting locations.

This story courtesy of the Minnesota News Network