Little Snow, but Plenty of Crashes on Slick Minnesota Roads

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- It didn't take a lot of snow to create a major headache on roadways in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that 118 crashes were reported between 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, on a morning when there was one-tenth of an inch of measurable snow.

State Patrol spokesman Lt. Gordon Shank says there were no weather-related fatalities on the roads. He says 18 people were hurt, although none of the injuries were considered serious.

Shank says it's a "good reminder" that winter is gaining steam and motorists should be aware of driving conditions.