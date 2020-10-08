Little Falls Man Wanted By Police Arrested Near Genola

GENOLA -- A Little Falls man wanted by police was arrested Wednesday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says just before 4:30 p.m. deputies tried to stop a driver who had active warrants for his arrest on Highway 27, west of Pierz.

The driver failed to stop and sped off. The suspect later pulled over near Centennial Drive and Highway 27 and took off running near the Dollar General Store in Genola.

Authorities set up a perimeter near the business and with the help of a drone and police dog, arrested the suspect. He's been identified as 31-year-old Antonio Oatis.

Oatis was booked into the Morrison County Jail where he awaits formal charges for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle and Fleeing on foot.