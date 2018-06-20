Litchfield Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

COKATO -- A Litchfield woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Cokato Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says just before noon, 65-year-old Rhonda Binder of Hutchinson was heading east on 12 when she stopped for a pedestrian entering a crosswalk. While stopped, she was rear-ended by 32-year-old Yang Zheng of Litchfield.

Zheng's passenger, 31-year-old Jin Qiu of Litchfield was taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.