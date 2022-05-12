Liquor Law Changes Pass MN House

ST. PAUL -- The state's five largest breweries would be able to sell 64-ounce glass growlers in their taprooms under a bill passed by the Minnesota House. Representative Zack Stephenson of Coon Rapids says the Senate is the next step:

I'm optimistic. Senator (Gary) Dahms and I have had very good positive conversations about the bill and many other things, and I think we will be able to get something done.

Stephenson says changing these rules will allow craft breweries and distilleries to grow and thrive. He says the bill has several provisions to modernize our liquor laws.

This bill frees the growler. So it ends the absurd situation where Minnesota is the only state in the country where there are five breweries, the five largest craft breweries in the state, that can't sell anything directly to consumers out of their taprooms to take home.

The legislation would allow smaller breweries to sell four and six packs on site and craft distilleries to sell 750-milliliter bottles.

The Minnesota News Network contributed this story