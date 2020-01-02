Lions Club Picking up Christmas Trees, Raising Money for Teen

SARTELL -- Residents of Sartell can have their Christmas trees picked up while helping out a local teen battling cancer this weekend.

The LeSauk Lions are holding their annual Christmas tree pick-up from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

This year the club will be donating the money to the family of 14-year-old Noah Fleischhacker. Erin Noska, Noah’s mom, says he was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma back on December 12th.

It grows very rapidly, but it's also very treatable.

Noska says Noah will need to have four rounds of chemotherapy to treat the cancer.

The cost to have your tree picked up is seven dollars and a non-perishable food item. The club asks that the trees be curbside by 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning with the donation attached in a plastic bag.

To sign up for pickup you are asked to call Mark at 320-267-4455.

