Sidewalk Planned Along Busy East St. Cloud Corridor
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A busy corridor on the east side of St. Cloud is getting a new sidewalk.
It's being planned along Lincoln Avenue from 7th Street Southeast to 4 1/2 Street Northeast.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation Office of State Aid for Local Transportation program provides grant funding for the construction of pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure projects. The Lincoln Avenue project met the criteria to apply for the grant.
The total estimated costs are $125,000 with 100 percent of the construction costs eligible for the grant funds.
The St. Cloud City Council will vote on the project during its meeting on Monday.
