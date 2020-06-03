Lightning Sparks Stearns County House Fire

FARMING TOWNSHIP -- A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a house fire in Stearns County's Farming Township.

The sheriff's office got a call from the owner, Daniel Fennell, just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Fennell said he was in his garage when he saw a flash of light and heard a loud bang. Soon thereafter, he said he could smell smoke and saw some of the siding on his house was melted.

Fire crews arrived and put out the fire.

The fire was contained to the roof and ceiling of the home and no one was hurt.