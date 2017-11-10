Learn About the Karen People at SCSU Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- You can learn about an ethnic group of more than six million people based in southeastern Burma through traditional dances, music, and their tonal languages.

St. Cloud State University is hosting Karen Night Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Cascade Room in Atwood. The event will kick off with the Karen anthem followed by dancing, singing, and plenty of food for you to try.

The Karen Student United Association formed about four years ago to share their culture with you. Karen people make up about seven percent of the population in Burma.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door.