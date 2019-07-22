LEAF Receives 2 Grants Totaling Over $43,000

ST. CLOUD -- The Local Education & Activities Foundation has received two grants totaling over $43,000.

A $21,000 grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation will be used to continue the PAKRAT program. It is a preschool through third-grade literacy program that involves nine District 742 elementary schools and the summertime Roll and Read bus.

Additionally, a $22,350 grant from the Morgan Family Foundation will be used to help start a new program called Partners and Kids Counting a Lot Together or PAKCAT. It's a new preschool math literacy program that will be used in all District 742 preschool locations.