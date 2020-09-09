Lawyer: Medical Workers Improperly Accessed George Floyd’s Records

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Family members of George Floyd have been notified that multiple employees of a Minneapolis healthcare system have improperly accessed the man's medical records sometime in the last 30 days.

Family attorney Antonio Romanucci told reporters that family members received a letter from Hennepin Healthcare, notifying them of the breach. Romanucci said the letter says those involved "no longer work at the organization." But there are few other details. He says the family is considering legal action.

Hennepin Healthcare told reporters it does not comment on specific cases to maintain patient confidentiality.