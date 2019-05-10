Laster Sentenced to 13 Year in Prison in Sauk Rapids Murder

SAUK RAPIDS -- The second of three men involved in a fatal shooting of a Sauk Rapids man in February 2018 has been sentenced.

Thirty-eight-year-old Vance Laster has been sentenced to just over 13 years in prison for aiding an offender and being an accessory after the fact. He was given credit for 414 days already served.

Laster pleaded guilty to the charges back in November.

According to the criminal complaint Laster, 27-year-old Nokomis Jefferson and 21-year-old Willie White were accused of murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Joe Ditthideth and wounding 29-year-old Nathan Phrachomphonh , then torching Ditthideth's car.

The shooting happened after an argument broke out at 3466 Old Creek Place in Sauk Rapids.

Jefferson was sentence to 23 months in prison earlier this month, while White had his sentencing delayed.

A Benton County jury found White guilty of 2nd-degree intentional murder, 2nd-degree murder committed during a felony assault, 1st-degree assault with a deadly weapon and 2nd-degree arson.

A sentencing date for White hasn't yet been reset or rescheduled.