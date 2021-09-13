Large Grocery Warehouse Get Final Approval from St. Cloud Council

ST. CLOUD -- A large grocery warehouse distribution facility has been given the final approval by the St. Cloud City Council.

During the meeting Monday night the council unanimously approved the rezoning request by Associated Wholesale Grocers Incorporated. It will be built near Opportunity Drive in the Industrial Park just north of Anderson Trucking.

The rezoning was needed because the second phase of the project calls for an 80-foot high building, with the current standards in the park at 50 feet. The first phase will be the construction of a 330,000 square foot building with the second phase being a 470,000 square foot building.

Tom Bruce of Rice Companies says the warehouse will distribute to a large area in the upper Midwest.

There's actually a warehouse in Kenosha that currently serves this area, another one is in Norfolk, Nebraska so goods that come from there now currently for customers this will take the place of all that trucking cost to come to this region. So, yeah, there is quite a large area that will be distributed from this location.

Bruce says they'll ship groceries from St. Cloud out about 600 miles. Shipping trucks will be about 100 per day after the first phase is complete, and about 300 trucks per day after the second phase.

Associated Wholesale Grocers has signed a short-term lease on the former Creative Memories building to use until the new facility is complete. That should be stocked and ready for use by the end of this year.

This project is a partnership with Coborns, Inc.

The company expects to create more than 400 jobs locally.

AWG has 11 locations throughout the country.

