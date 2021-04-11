Lane Shifts Starting as Part of I-94 Construction Project

MAPLE GROVE -- Road crews are preparing to resume construction on Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater and that means lane shifts are beginning this week.

Eastbound traffic is being moved to the westbound lanes between the Wright County 37 bridge and the Crow River in the St. Michael/Albertville area. The Highway 241 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed for this week and reopen on Monday, April 19th.

Starting Monday, there will be lane barriers for westbound traffic starting at Maple Grove. Drivers will need to decide which lane to take before the I-94/I-494 interchange.

The left lane will be a thru-only lane for westbound traffic with no exit until Highway 241 in St. Michael. The two right lanes will provide exit access at Weaver lake Road, Maple Grove Parkway, and Highway 101.

There may be nighttime lane closures and the lane shifts will be in place through September.

