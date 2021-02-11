KVSC Hosting 42nd Annual Trivia Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- An annual trivia tradition is returning to St. Cloud this weekend. St. Cloud State University's radio station KVSC is hosting their 42nd annual trivia weekend Friday through Sunday.

This year's theme is "Trivia at Play" and will be honoring toys and games of the past as well as the present. Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, this year's competition will begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday and run for 33 hours rather than the usual 50.

This year's event will also feature live on-air hosts from across the Midwest, live coverage via St. Cloud State's UTVS television station, and a virtual interactive phone bank allowing volunteers to help from their homes.

Teams will have the ability to register and order t-shirts and question books using a new online portal. There will be no in-person celebration following the competition, and instead a virtual awards ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

The deadline to register is 3:00 p.m. Friday. The cost to participate is $50 for community teams and free for local high school and college teams.

