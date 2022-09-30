Krista R. Christianson, 64, St. Cloud

Died: September 24, 2022

Krista R. Christianson, 64, of St. Cloud, MN passed away peacefully in the presence of her husband Dick and niece Emily on September 24, 2022, at St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8 at the Tracy Area Funeral Home. There will be a Service of Remembrance at 11:00 a.m. during the visitation. Krista asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society (her favorite charity) or a charity of the giver's choice. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Krista was born in Tracy, MN, the youngest of four children, to Duane “Swede” and Elaine Knott of Walnut Grove, MN. She enjoyed her farm life and experiences playing with her two sisters and brother, participating in 4-H and church activities, becoming an animal lover, and helping with chores at home. In 1976, she graduated from Walnut Grove High School and headed to Southwest State University in Marshall, where she participated on the swim team. During her time in Marshall, MN, Krista worked for West CAP and as a server at the Chalet Club. It was in 1977 that Krista met the love of her life, Dick Christianson of Minneota. They were united in marriage at Hope Lutheran Church in Minneota, MN in 1982. Their marriage marked 40 years in April of this year and was a wonderful example of loyalty, devotion, and compatible love. The couple moved to Colton SD where she worked for Citibank in Sioux Falls. Dick and Krista bought their first home in Colton, and she opened a flower shop with her business partner, Brenda. Krista was innately artistic, enjoying needle arts, drawing, and flower arranging, so this was a perfect fit for her. She also volunteered for the hospice organization in Sioux Falls. In 1999, the couple moved to Spearfish, SD where she worked at Spearfish Floral until their move to Bozeman, MT in 2004. During her time there, she worked at Langers, a floral shop, as a designer. In 2006, the couple moved back to MN and settled in St. Cloud. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with spinal stenosis which caused her great pain, and she was unable to work. However, it was at this time she began to devote herself to the interests and care of her older sister Brenda who was suffering from MS and had transferred to live near Krista and Dick in St. Cloud. Krista, along with Dick, also took an active role in assisting the needs of Krista's elderly aunt, Gloria. Krista demonstrated patience, perseverance, and love toward these family members. Additionally, Krista took an abiding interest in the lives and education of her niece Emily, and nephew Gus, children of her sister Brenda, and remained an important part of their lives. And, if there was an award for outstanding role as attentive and caring daughter, Krista would have been a top contender.

Krista is survived by her husband Dick, her mother, Elaine Knott of Tracy, her special cat BB of St. Cloud, niece Emily Radcliffe of Chatfield and nephew Gustave Radcliffe of Denver, CO, brother Arlen (Connie) Knott of Walnut Grove, sister Janet (Gary) Jacobs of Wells, as well as many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved immensely. She is preceded in death by her father Duane “Swede” Knott and sister Brenda Knott Radcliffe.