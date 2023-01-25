Kloos Named President of SCTCC

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Technical and Community College didn’t have to go far to find their new president.

The Minnesota State Board of Trustees has named Lori Kloos president effective immediately.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra made the announcement.

Lori is a dedicated and principled leader with an analytical mind, keen attention to detail, and excellent communication skills. She is well-regarded and well-connected with the greater St. Cloud community and the greater region and has been a critical member of the administration at St. Cloud Technical & Community College for over two decades. Lori will indeed be a steady hand and provide the strong leadership that the college and community are asking for.

Kloos has been the interim president of SCTCC since July.

Before being named interim president, Kloos served as the vice president of administration and the chief financial officer since 2000. She served as SCTCC’s interim president from 2017 to 2018 and was acting president in 2005 and 2022.

Lori Kloos holds a diploma from Riverland Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University – Moorhead.

A welcome reception for Kloos is planned for Friday, January 27th, 1:30-2:30 pm at the SCTCC Main Entrance Lobby.