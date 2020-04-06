Kleis: Let’s Sing To Honor Those Fighting The Pandemic

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis is asking you to honor all individuals serving our community during the COVID-19 pandemic through song.

Let's lift our voices to lift their spirits. At 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, take some time and step out on your steps, porch or yard, if able, and let's sing together as a community 'God Bless America' in honor of all those individuals who are doing their part to end this pandemic.

Kleis says the gesture is meant to show unity during this time of uncertainty.

He thanks all healthcare workers, first responders, truck drivers, grocery workers and others who are helping to end this pandemic and reminds them they are not alone.

