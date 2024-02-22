St. Cloud Mayor Will be Losing Sleep this Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis will be losing some sleep this weekend.

Kleis has announced he is holding a 24-hour Town Hall meeting. It will start at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and will continue for 24 hours straight.

The Town Hall will take place at the St. Cloud City Hall.

It's the second time Kleis has hosted a 24-hour Town Hall.

Town Hall meetings give residents a chance to meet the mayor, ask questions, and learn about the city. Kleis typically holds Town Hall meetings weekly.

He was first elected mayor in 2005 and in his 5th term as mayor. Kleis is the longest-serving mayor in St. Cloud's history.

