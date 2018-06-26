Kids Wanted for St. Cloud Public Safety Explorers Program

ST. CLOUD -- Area teenagers can learn about what it is like to be a police officer, firefighter, or paramedic. The St. Cloud Public Safety Explorers program is underway now.

Investigator Justin Day says they give the kids first-hand experiences of what it is like to be a first responder.

For example with the police department we showed the kids how to use our drone, they've been able to see our humvee, we taught them handcuffing, how to use the radio, different stuff like that.

Day says kids ages 14 to 18 are eligible. They have about 10 kids signed up so far, but they could take at least another 10.

They meet every other Sunday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the COP House in southeast St. Cloud.

For more information contact Justin Day at (320) 345-4310 or email him at justin.day@ci.stcloud.mn.us