Kids Learn To Be Lego Master In Sartell Next Week

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Kids can learn to be a great builder in Sartell next week. Sartell Community Education is offering its Lego Masters class to teach first and second-graders about building with the blocks.

Kids will get a set of Lego to build by its instructions but will also get to do some creative construction with the bricks. Community Education Director Jen Traver says the overall building aspect is an important part of the class:

"But really just try to encourage the instruction, as far as following instructions and making sure that you know are we following through. Also, just the idea of the building and the engineering and the piece to that I think is important for development but then too understanding that learning can be fun and manipulative and things like that and that creativity is an important piece, especially to first and second graders."

Travers says the class is a good way for kids to look at Lego in a different way. She says Community Ed is always looking for new classes, and people to teach about their hobby or craft. Lego Masters runs from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Pine Meadow Primary School. There is a $50 fee to attend but kids will get to bring a three-in-one Lego set home with them when the class is done.

