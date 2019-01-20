Kids Become History Detectives at Stearns County Museum

ST. CLOUD -- Families can spend the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday by traveling back in time at a local museum.

The Stearns County History Museum is hosting a 1970s themed “History Mystery” on Monday. The “Case of the Missing Disco Ball” will have two sessions from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and again from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Kids ages 6 and up become detectives following clues to help find the missing disco ball. There will be a winter-themed scavenger hunt for younger kids as well as outdoor museum bingo for families.

The cost of the event is included in regular admission: $7 for adults, $3 for children, and a cap of $17 per family. The museum will open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.