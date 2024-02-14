Kid From Minnesota Will Be the Next “Karate Kid”

It's always fun to see someone from the home state do things like this, and suddenly we have another "famous person from Minnesota".

There have been a few people that have "made it big" that are from Minnesota both in music and in movies/theatre. And now we can add another.

Ben Wang, who is originally from Northfield, Minnesota, is fluent in Mandarin and has also been trained in martial arts. The Star/Tribune reported on the movie and casting.

Wang also starred in a Disney + project that was called "American Born Chinese". The show received some favorable reviews, and he said the role really did hit close to home for him.

This newest installment of the "Karate Kid" franchise also stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio who will be reprising their roles.

