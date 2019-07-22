Kepler Leads the Twins Past Oakland 7-6

Max Kepler singled in Ehire Adrianza Sunday after to send Twins' fan home happy with a 7-6 come from behind win over Oakland. Kepler finished with 3 hits including a 3-run home run and 4 RBIs on the day.

Minnesota led for much of this game before Oakland scored 2 runs in the 8th inning off Twins' reliever Trevor May. Ehire Adrianza tripled in Luis Arraez in the 9th inning before the walk-off single from Kepler.

Michael Pineda started the game for the Twins and threw 5 1/3 innings with 3 earned runs allowed. Kohl Stewart threw a scoreless 9th inning to get the win for Minnesota.

The Twins are 60-38 and lead the American League Central by 3 games over Cleveland. The Indians won again Sunday. The Twins begin a 3-game series at home against the New York Yankees at 7:10 Monday night, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Martin Perez will pitch for the Twins while C.C. Sabathia starts for the Yankees.