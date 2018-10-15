Kelly’s Top 10 Halloween Movie Picks 2018

SPOOKY, SCARY, OR JUST PLAIN FUN

I have to admit, I'm not much into super scary movies. I absolutely can't handle movies of possession..but I DO like a good ghost story. I feel like for a Halloween evening, you have to watch OLD movies to classify it as a Halloween celebration. So these are some of my favorites and the reasons why. There are some that have the things I fear the most; but I can't help it...How do you stop watching.

10. PRINCE OF DARKNESS (1987)

This is a movie that scared the living daylights out of me. I had to watch it a couple times; sort of against my own will, but there is a scene in this very dark, scary movie that has haunted me my whole life. It's where the darkness reaches out from the other side of a mirror. I can't tell you what happens but you need to see it. Grab a blanket and a friend. It's freaky. SIDE NOTE: although you may not recognize many of the actors in this movie, if you watch closely, you will see Alice Cooper as a "Street Schizo". He's sort of a zombie.

9. THE SHINING (1980)

I think everyone agrees that this is a classic Halloween freak out kind of movie. Much like Prince of Darkness, it gives you that cold, depressing, empty feeling the whole time you're watching it. Jack Nicholson and Shelly Duvall both freak me out as the parents of a cute little boy who shouts Redrum...Redrum..RED RUM!!!!! Yeah...Get your haunting on.

8. SALEM'S LOT (1979)

Maybe according to today's standards, many of you wouldn't be freaked out by this movie, but I saw it when I was just 12 years old; and I still can't get the image of that little boy vampire scratching at the window of his friend; wanting to be invited in. DON'T open the window! Remember, you have to INVITE vampires in to your home or they won't enter. They are polite blood suckers after all. David Soul was a big actor in the day, so he's the guy trying to solve the mystery and kill all the vampires.

7. POLTERGIEST (1982)

I know this was has been remade, but I like the old 1982 version. This Steven Spielberg classic will show you the great effects of the day. It's a great ghost story.

6. UNDERWORLD (2003)

Vampires and Werewolves...what a great combination. Vampires Do freak me out with their scary eyes, but in this show it's Vampires Vs. Werewolves; not so much blood sucking. It's about the struggle of which group rules. Action packed and watching them fight eachother is much better than thinking about them chasing after me.

5. THE LOST BOYS (1987)

This movie will have an everlasting effect on me. Seeing young teeny vampires with big fangs, and icky eyes....The scenes where they are hanging upside down really freak me out. It's hard to watch such good looking boys like Kiefer Sutherland and Cory Feldman be so scary.

4. LEGEND (1985)

Tom Cruise...I can't help it. Scientology or not, this guy is really something. He reminds me of my high school boyfriend Chad. He's got that jawline that shows when he's mad, stressed..but he's SO hard to take your eyes off. However...He takes second fiddle to the star of the show, which is the Prince of Darkness...a very scary looking devil, that I'll forever have etched in my memory. I like this though, because the young can watch it. It's more sci fi fantasy.

3. BEETLEJUICE (1988)

For those that don't want to be scared, this movie is a great Halloween pick. It's funny, it's got great characters...a great haunted house and a fun story. Beetlejuice...Beetlejuice...BeetleJu......DON'T SAY IT!

2. THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (1993)

The question is: Is this a Halloween movie, or a Christmas movie? Maybe it's both. It's charming; the characters are interesting; it's a musical at times, and my kids love Jack Skellington. I'm in.

1. THE OTHERS (2001)

My favorite Halloween movie of all time: The Others starring Nicole Kidman. This PG-13 movie will have you wondering what the heck is going on right to the bitter end. Be ready to see ghosts in this family adventure. A terrible illness falls on this family; a father who goes off to war; a mother left behind to care for sick children. It's a must see.