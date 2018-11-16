Kelly’s Chocolate Spritz Sugarless Cookies [SO GOOD!]

KELLY'S CHOCOLATE SPRITZ COOKIES

This recipe is so good that I've literally made it twice this week, and my kids tweeked it to make it even better. The recipe is based off of a great one from my Mom's cookbook from years ago. There are couple variations that my boys helped me with. They might be sugarless; but they are teenage boy approved! Enjoy!

Heat your oven to 350-375. Ungreased cookie sheet.

RECIPE

This recipe makes about 2 dozen cookies.

1 stick butter (1/2 cup) slightly melted

1 cup Swerve confectioners sugar or Truvia sweetener

1 egg

3/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon to 1 tsp salt. ( I like mine a little more salty).

1 1/2 cups of flour. (To make this even better for you, choose whole wheat WHITE flour). Yes they do make such a thing; and it's better than regular white flour.

1 teaspoon vanilla

Philadelphia whipped cream cheese (Optional)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350. Get two cookie sheets prepared. Ungreased.

Mix together melted butter with sugar. Once mixed, add 1 egg and Vanilla extract. Mix. Add flour, cocoa powder, baking soda & Salt. Mix. This should make a ball of dough that is easy to either put in a spritz press.

If you have a press, press the cookies out on the baking sheets and bake for 7 minutes. Take out and let cool before removing them from the baking sheet.

VARIATIONS

If you don't have a cookie press, (or you do but your want to try something amazing and fast), you can make round balls of dough and place on pan. Preferably the size of a small melon ball. Once you place the round balls on the cookie sheet, you have a couple options.

You can make a thumb print on the cookies and fill it with a dollop of whipped cream cheese. Or, you could put chocolate chips or cinnamon dots in the thumb print for a holiday look and taste.

ANOTHER VARIATION

Or if you Do want a little sugar in your recipe, you can make the balls of dough, put sugar or swerve confectioners sugar in a zip lock bag; shake slightly to cover the balls of dough; then place balls on baking sheet.

If you don't want to add a topping, you can just press with a fork for a holiday design.

Then bake 7 minutes. The sugar or sugar substitute will give your cookies a snowflake holiday look.

EASY AND FAST

If you're in a hurry...headed to a holiday party, you can quickly fix these up for a holiday get together. They also make a great holiday gift. Buy some small holiday gift boxes, and fill with these delicious holiday treats. ENJOY!