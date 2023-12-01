Four Endangered Mexican Wolves Have Found Solace In Minnesota

WELCOME TO MINNESOTA

The Wildlife Science Center, located in Stacy, Minnesota, is the home to the largest population of wolves in the country and an education and research facility.

FOUR NEW ADDITIONS

Four endangered Mexican wolves have recently joined the facility, bringing the total count of Mexican wolves to 9. The Wildlife Science Center has been home to Mexican wolves since 2001. Three of the new wolves are male wolves, and they all live together. The female is new to them all, so the Wildlife Science Center is observing their interactions closely to make sure that they are all getting along.

I learned from the press release that both Mexican and Red wolves were almost wiped out back in the 1970's so captive breeding has been the main source of reintroduction into the wild.

The Wildlife Science Center can provide a safe living space for breeding and non-breeding animals, across the country.

HOWLING HOLIDAY CELEBRATION DECEMBER 9th

If you enjoy caroling with the wolves, you can stop by on Saturday, December 9th, 2023, from 11 am to 4 pm for the Howling Holidays Celebration.

You are invited to come to the center to carol with the wolves, watch Ricky the Blackbear sleeping peacefully in his favorite spot, and visit with Santa, who will be there to take pictures with your kids or your furry friends. You can schedule an appointment to ensure your photo time with Santa.

PJ's Grill Food Truck and Bent Brewstillery will be on hand as well to keep you warm on the inside.

ADMISSION

Admission for adults is $15.00 and it's $10 for children. Kids 4 years of age and under are admitted FREE.

