Ho! Ho! Ho! Central MN Kids Could Be Receiving A Letter From Santa!
Santa Claus is a busy man, as you know. Just think about how long it must take him to read all of the letters from children around the world. He must be reading them all year round to stay caught up. (This could explain why sometimes the gifts he drops off for the children aren't quite what they asked for this year).
'Handwrytten By Santa, is a website where you can go to have a very special letter FROM Santa, handwritten and sent to you in the actual mailbox. Every Santa card that is sent out, will have two seals; The Elves Gold Seal of Approval, and the North Pole address.
The cards will have a magical peppermint scent of course, and may have some magical snowflakes that help the reindeer fly, falling out of the card or at least on it. It's almost impossible to avoid getting magical snowflakes on you when you're in the North Pole.
If parents visit the website, they could request a special code, and get the card for free.
It's recommended that if you want to receive your letter in the mail by Christmas, you get your request in before Friday of this week.
I went ahead and sent two requests in, and I sure hope Santa responds. Have fun with this. By the way, each person is only allowed 2 codes to receive the letters for free.
