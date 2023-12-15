40 Years Of Christmas Lights – Ogilvie Woman Invites You

YOU'RE INVITED TO VIEW

Now and then you come along a story that you just have to share. Debra Breeden and her family have been having a Christmas Display every year since 1983. This wasn't always the address, and the old homestead may have not been quite as elaborate as it's getting today, but the tradition was going strong even back then; now it's been 40 years of holiday lights.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Debra Breeden Photo by Debra Breeden loading...

"Every year we seem to add more. I think we are running out of room," said Debra.

Photo by Debra Breeden Photo by Debra Breeden loading...

85,000 LIGHTS

The beautiful drive-by display has approximately 85,000 lights this year! There are also 42 blow molds and 12 blow-up Christmas holiday decorations that the kids will love.

Photo by Debra Breeden Photo by Debra Breeden loading...

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO GET THE DISPLAY READY?

How long does it take the Breeden's to set up this holiday display? Debra says they get started way back in September to get ready each year. Then, on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the lights go on from 5 pm to 8 pm each night through Christmas.

Photo by Debra Breeden Photo by Debra Breeden loading...

If you would like to take your family on a magical drive by Breeden's holiday light display, you can head over to 1423 Delta Street in Ogilvie, Minnesota.

Photo by Debra Breeden Photo by Debra Breeden loading...

LOCATION

1423 Delta Street

Oglivie, MN 56358

Lights go on from 5 pm to 8 pm each evening through Christmas.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby. Gallery Credit: Stacker

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">