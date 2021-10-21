Kelly Koerner-May, 59, Cold Spring

February 20th, 1962 - October 6th, 2021

Kelly Koerner-May, age 59, passed away Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Kelly was born February 20th, 1962 in St. Cloud to Albert and Glendoris Koerner. She married Kelly May on September 2nd, 1995 at Lake Tahoe, CA.

Kelly was happiest being a homemaker. She loved her family above all else.

Survivors include her husband Kelly, daughter Ashley, son Colton and beloved granddaughter Ava; brother Chuck (Lynn), sisters Pat, Cindy, Tammy Koerner-Insley (Don), Amy Henderson (Lyle), Jamie Murphy (James), Jyl Anderson (Pete), brother-in-law Craig Jennings and many nieces and nephews.

Kelly was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Kim Jennings and Karen Koerner.

A Celebration of Life will be held October 24th, 2021 at the Rusty Nail Bar & Grill, St. Stephen, MN at 12 noon to 3 pm.

Interment will be private at St. Boniface Cemetery, Cold Spring, MN.

A special thank you to Coborns Cancer Center, St. Cloud Hospital and St. Benedict's Center for exceptional care.

Memorial preferred in lieu of flowers.