NEEDING SOME SPRING TRAINING?

Now is a good time to draw up some ideas for your spring gardens. Katie Drewitz from Minnesota Extension Office joins me today for The Garden Corner on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" at 10:15 am, to talk about updates to upcoming scheduled programs, and how you can still get the valuable information that you're looking for during this time of crisis.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you have questions regarding your yard, gardens, trees, or other outdoor spring related projects, please send your questions to kelly.cordes@townsquaremedia.com or Kelly@wjon.com and we'll make sure to have Katie answer your questions on our next program.

LISTEN TO "IT MATTERS WITH KELLY CORDES" WEEKDAYS 10 TO NOON