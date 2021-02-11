KAT Returns But Wolves Fall To Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-112 Wednesday night at Target Center. The loss drops the Wolves to 6-19 on the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the team after missing nearly a month with COVID-19 and clearly gave the team a spark out of the gates. After allowing 43 first-quarter points to the Thunder and Mavericks in consecutive games, the Wolves allowed just 47 for the entire first half against Los Angeles.

However, the Clippers would take control of the game with a third quarter in which they outscored Minnesota 33-20 and pulled away for the win.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Towns finished the game with 18 points, including a pair of dunks, and ten rebounds in 31 minutes of play. Naz Reid led Minnesota with 23 points, coming off the bench for the first time since KAT's COVID diagnosis back on January 15th.

Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell did not play in Wednesday's game after removing himself from Monday's game with leg soreness.

The Clippers' Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 36 points on 13-25 shooting, including hitting five of six attempted three-pointers, while Lou Williams added 27 points in his role as the sixth man.

The Timberwolves will embark on a two-game road trip that begins Friday night at Charlotte. Minnesota will then travel to Tampa to take on the Toronto Raptors, who are setting up shop in Florida this season due to travel restrictions to and from Canada.