Kandiyohi County Sheriff Recovers Body of Missing Swimmer

LAKE LILLIAN -- Search crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing while swimming in Big Kandiyohi County Lake south of Willmar.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Martin Gonzalez Jr. of Danube was swimming off a boat with friends on Sunday when he went under the water.

He was not wearing a life vest.

Search and rescue efforts began that day and continued until his body was found at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Assisting the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office were the Lake Lillian Fire Department, Lake Lillian Ambulance, Carris Health/Rice Hospital Ambulance, Life Link, New London Fire Department, Spicer Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue, Minnesota DNR, Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, Willmar Police Department, McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Kandiyohi County Emergency Management, Minnesota State Patrol, Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, North Star Search & Rescue, Christian Aid Ministries Search & Rescue, West Central Search & Rescue, Management from Big Kandiyohi County Park East, Knights of Columbus, American Red Cross and many more who donated to this effort, whether it be in time or food stuff for first responders.

