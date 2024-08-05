Jury Finds St. Cloud Man Guilty of Murdering Co-Worker
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Benton County jury has found a St. Cloud man guilty of murdering his co-worker.
The jury has convicted 38-year-old Michael Carpenter on one count of 1st-degree premeditated murder and one count of 2nd-degree murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond.
Hammond was shot in the neck outside of Dubow Textile on October 24th, 2022, and died at the scene.
Hammond's co-workers told police Carpenter had made numerous advances toward her, but the advances were repeatedly rebuffed. They also noted Carpenter had a bad temper.
Police say a review of Hammond's phone showed several text messages between the two from the previous night where the woman said she didn't want to be touched or manipulated by Carpenter and that he shouldn't make it uncomfortable at work.
Carpenter will be sentenced on September 20th.
Nicole Hammond's obituary can be viewed here.
