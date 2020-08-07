Judge: Prosecutor Will Stay On Ex-Cop’s Case in Floyd Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The judge overseeing the case of a fired Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd has denied an attorney's request to have the local prosecutor removed.

The attorney for J. Kueng said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman ``compromised his ethics'' and should be removed. But on Friday, Judge Peter Cahill ruled that Freeman can stay on the case, saying attorney Tom Plunkett failed to establish there was a conflict of interest.

A spokeswoman for Freeman's office has said the office is not commenting on the case. Kueng is one of four officers charged in Floyd's May 25 death.