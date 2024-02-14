Join Us For Stearns Gardening Education Day: Unlocking The Secrets Of Successful Gardening
STEARNS GARDENING EDUCATION DAY MARCH 2ND
Don't miss the Stearns Gardening Education Day coming up on Saturday, March 2nd from 8 am until 2:45 pm at the College of St. Benedict-Gorecki Center, at 37 College Avenue South, in St. Joseph, Minnesota.
ABOUT THE EVENT
The cost of the event is $40 for early birds who register by February 19th, 2024. You can buy by credit card by clicking HERE to register online, and registration will be complete once you choose your class selections. The last day to register will be February 26th. Walk-up registrations will be possible on the day of the event if the space is available. Registration after February 26th will go up to $45, and registration includes lunch and all needed session materials. There are no refunds after February 23rd, so make sure you put the event on your calendar. Lunch and materials are not guaranteed if your registration is not received before Feb. 23rd.
If you'd like to pay by check, you can mail your registration and check to the office, or drop it off at the Stearns Extension Office, which is located in the Stearns County Service Center, at 3301 CR 138, in Waite Park, Mn. 56387.
Some of the breakout sessions will include:
- Growing Cacti and Succulents in Minnesota
- Making Gardening Easier
- Putting it all together
- Lillium- An Oasis of color
- Make and take - Intro to Winter Seed Sowing
- Growing Good Apples
- Naturalistic Garden Design
- Backyard Tea Gardens
- Plant a Bee Lawn for Pollinators
- Make & Take - FLower Pounding Note Cards
- Hold Your Shore
- Fruits For Northern Climates
- Stearns County Expert Panel
