Join Us For Stearns Gardening Education Day: Unlocking The Secrets Of Successful Gardening

STEARNS GARDENING EDUCATION DAY MARCH 2ND

Don't miss the Stearns Gardening Education Day coming up on Saturday, March 2nd from 8 am until 2:45 pm at the College of St. Benedict-Gorecki Center, at 37 College Avenue South, in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

ABOUT THE EVENT

The cost of the event is $40 for early birds who register by February 19th, 2024. You can buy by credit card by clicking HERE to register online, and registration will be complete once you choose your class selections. The last day to register will be February 26th. Walk-up registrations will be possible on the day of the event if the space is available. Registration after February 26th will go up to $45, and registration includes lunch and all needed session materials. There are no refunds after February 23rd, so make sure you put the event on your calendar. Lunch and materials are not guaranteed if your registration is not received before Feb. 23rd.

If you'd like to pay by check, you can mail your registration and check to the office, or drop it off at the Stearns Extension Office, which is located in the Stearns County Service Center, at 3301 CR 138, in Waite Park, Mn. 56387.

Some of the breakout sessions will include:

Growing Cacti and Succulents in Minnesota

Making Gardening Easier

Putting it all together

Lillium- An Oasis of color

Make and take - Intro to Winter Seed Sowing

Growing Good Apples

Naturalistic Garden Design

Backyard Tea Gardens

Plant a Bee Lawn for Pollinators

Make & Take - FLower Pounding Note Cards

Hold Your Shore

Fruits For Northern Climates

Stearns County Expert Panel

