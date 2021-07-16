Jessica Lynn Berns, 44, St. Cloud

April 30, 1977 – July 10, 2021

Jessica Lynn Berns, age 44, died on July 10, 2021, in Our Lady of Peace Hospice in Saint Paul, MN.

Jessica was born on April 30, 1977, to Bernice Berns and Donald Leiran in Saint Cloud, MN.

Jessie graduated from Tech High School in St. Cloud in 1995 and from St. Cloud State University with majors in political science and philosophy. She received her law degree from Hamlin University in 2011.

A spirited, brave, never shy girl or woman, Jessie loved music, dance and movies, animals of all kinds from bearded dragons to more traditional cats and dogs. A warm heart led her to embrace any person with a disability or any elderly person. Jessie was a brilliant story teller and lit up many rooms with her quick wit and amazingly detailed anecdotes. She adored her little girl and often said, “Having Sarah was the best thing I ever did.”

Jessie loved the family cabin, anything that sparkled and putting Christmas bows in her hair. She was a phenomenal cook and loved fixing food for family and friends. Jessie often encouraged and complimented people by saying, You’re a rock star!” However, everyone who knew Jessie would say, “YOU are the greatest rock star of all!”

Surviving her are her daughter Sarah, parents Bernice Berns (Terry Iverson) and Don (Jean) Leiran, her partner David Shamla, step-sisters Ellen (Scott) Lambert, Heather (Brian) Statz, step-brothers Barry Jensen and Craig Urseth and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jessie was preceded in death by her step-father John Urseth, her grandparents Eugene and Regina (Funke) Berns and Dennis and Helen (Beier) Leiran.

Services will be held on July 22, 2021 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, 3013 Roosevelt Rd, St. Cloud, MN. Jessie’s Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 pm with visitation starting at 12:00 noon.

Memorials may be sent to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104 or Fraser School, 2400 W 64th St, Minneapolis, MN 55423.