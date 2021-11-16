Jennifer L. Evans, 49, Paynesville

August 26, 1972 - November 8, 2021

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Jennifer L. Evans, age 49, of Paynesville, who passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jennifer was born on August 26, 1972 in St. Cloud to Theodore and Barbara (Ireland) Plantenberg. Jennifer graduated from Apollo High School and attended SCSU and Las Vegas University. Jennifer loved to travel, go to concerts, hike, make jewelry and spend time with family and friends.

Jennifer is survived by her parents, sister Jessica Kava, nephew Gordon and so many people that loved her.

Jennifer was preceded in death by sister Tricia.

Jennifer's smile, her laugh, and her presence will be missed forever.