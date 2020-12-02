Jennifer “Jenny” L. Wenning, 36, St. Cloud

March 11, 1984 - November 25, 2020

Services will be private for Jennifer L. Wenning, age 36, of St. Cloud who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Jennifer will be laid to rest at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery at a later date.

Jennifer was born March 11, 1984 in St. Cloud to Michael & Kim (Florek) Wenning. She married Timothy Deppa on July 14, 2018 in St. Cloud. Jenny was a homemaker and lived in the St. Cloud area most all of her life. Jenny enjoyed playing poker, Bingo and video games. She loved her animals, arts and crafts, painting, scrap booking, making jewelry, traveling, monster trucks and NASCAR. She had a great sense of humor and could always make you smile!

Survivors include her spouse, Timothy of St. Cloud; mother, Kim Wenning (Bill Schneider) of Sartell; father, Michael (Shannon) Wenning of St. Cloud; grandparents, Arnie & Ellen Wenning of St. Joseph; step grandmother, Elaine Jungels of St. Cloud; brothers, Mitchael (Erika Westermeyer) of St. Cloud, Corey of Sierra Vista, AZ; sisters, Roxanne (Chris) Roth of Thief River Falls, Chrystal Wenning of St. Cloud; step siblings, Billie (Jacob) Fleck of St. Cloud, Jonathan Schneider of Sartell; bunny, Boo Boo, cats, Milo, Midnight and Precious and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Taylor John Wenning; grandparents, DeWayne & Judy Florek; step grandparents, Bob Jungels, Brigitte & Norbert Schneider.