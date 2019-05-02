Jefferson Sentenced, White Sentencing Delayed

FOLEY -- One of the three men involved in a fatal shooting of a Sauk Rapids man in February 2018 has been sentenced while a second man's hearing has been delayed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nokomis Jefferson was given a stayed sentence of 23 months in prison. He was given credit for serving more than a year in jail already. Jefferson will be on probation for 10 years and could serve the 23 months in prison if he fails to comply with the rules of his probation. He was acquitted on being an accomplice on all counts except 2nd-degree arson.

Willie White - Benton County Jail

Twenty-one-year-old Willie White was also scheduled to be sentenced along with Jefferson but his sentencing was delayed. A Benton County jury found White guilty of 2nd-degree intentional murder, 2nd-degree murder committed during a felony assault, 1st-degree assault with a deadly weapon and 2nd-degree arson.

A third defendant, 38-year-old Vance Laster pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding an offender and being an accessory after the fact. He'll be sentenced May 10th.

Vance Laster - Benton County Jail

The men were accused of murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Joe Ditthideth and wounding 29-year-old Nathan Phrachomphonh , then torching Ditthideth's car.

The shooting happened after an argument broke out at 3466 Old Creek Place in Sauk Rapids.