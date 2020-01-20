Jeanette “Jean” Dennis, 88, Little Falls

February 17, 1931 - January 19, 2020

Jeanette "Jean" Dennis, 88 year old resident of Little Falls died Sunday, January 19 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on on Friday, January 24 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A full notice will follow.