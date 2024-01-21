After 10 Day Cold Snap, Big Warm Up Coming in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The long stretch of below-normal temperatures is coming to an end in Minnesota.

Since January 10th the high temperatures in St. Cloud have been 10 degrees or colder. The low temperatures have been below zero every night during that period with the coldest night dipping down to 13 below.

The normal high during that period is 21 degrees and the normal low is 4 above here in St. Cloud.

Now the temperatures look like they'll be returning to those unusually warm conditions we had through much of December as the El Nino continues to play a major role on our winter weather.

The Weather Channel's 10 day forecast is calling for highs in the 30's every day through the end of Janaury with upper 30s the last few days of the month. We could even see the lower 40s for highs the first few days of February.

The normal high for St. Cloud during that period is still about 21 degrees, so we could be 10 to 15 degrees above normal. The normal high at the beginning of February is about 22 degrees, so it is possible we'll be 20 degrees above normal.

The Climate Prediction Center is calling for drier than normal precipitation to end the month of January, the one exception is that we could see some light mixed precipitation on Thursday.

St. Cloud has had 3.4 inches of snow so far in January. We're 2.2 inches below normal for the month so far. We are at 9.1 inches of snow for the season so far. We're 13.7 inches below normal for the season so far.

Right now for the winter months (December, January and February) St. Cloud has had 6.5 inches of snow. This is the third least snowiest winter on record so far, but of course we still have the whole month of February to go.

The 9.1 inches of snow we've had for the season so far makes this the second least snowiest on record. But of course we could still see a lot of snow in Febuary, March and possible beyond.

