Jacob L. Burns, 26 St. Joseph

December 1, 1994 - March 22, 2021

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph for Jacob L. Burns, 26 of St. Joseph who passed away on March 22, 2021.

Born December 1st, 1994 in Newport News, Virginia to Chuck and Jane Burns. Jacob and his family moved to Andover, MN in 1997 and then to Saint Joseph in 2005. He graduated from Rocori High School in 2013.

Jacob enjoyed hanging out with his Friends and Family, getting tattoos, going to the movies, ALL forms of music (listening, playing, singing, dancing and attending concerts), playing video, card and board games, traveling to new places, swimming and of course eating and eating and eating some more. Jacob LOVED ALL foods!!

He will be GREATLY MISSED!! Jacob had a huge heart, wonderful smile and was loyal above all else. This world will be a colder place without his bright spirit. Our only comfort is knowing he is no longer in pain.

Survivors include his parents, Chuck and Jane; his siblings, David of Eugene, Oregon, Seth of Saint Joseph and Rachel of Minnetonka; and missed by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.