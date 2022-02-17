It’s The Pits – 2 Commonly Used Deodorants in Minnesota Recalled

WILL THIS BE AN ONGOING PROBLEM?

Here we go again. I've been told for years that I should use as little deodorant as possible due to health concerns, and we have heard a lot about them recently.

The company called "TCP HOT Acquisition LLC dba HRB Brands", has voluntarily recalled all lot numbers that have expiration dates on or before August 2023. The products being recalled are Sure and Brut Aerosol sprays. The products are being recalled due to the presence of Benzene.

WHAT IS BENZENE?

Benzene is actually not an ingredient in the deodorants that are being recalled. However; the review showed that dangerous levels of benzene were coming from the propellant that aids in spraying the product from the cans.

Benzene has been classified as a human carcinogen and exposure to it can be caused by inhaling it, absorption into the skin, and can result in cancers that include leukemia, blood disorders, and blood cancer of bone marrow.

BENZENE IN OUR ENVIRONMENT

The article goes on to say that people are exposed to Benzene because it's "prevalent in our environment" indoors as well as outdoors.

So far, there have been no reported adverse reactions to the product. The products were distributed all through the United States, so if you are a user of Sure and Brut spray deodorants, you should stop using them if they have an expiration date on or before August 2023.

THE RECALL LOT NUMBERS

The products that are being recalled were distributed by a company called "Helen of Troy Limited" before June 7th, 2021.

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol 4 oz UPC 00827755070085

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol 6 oz UPC 00827755070108

Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol 154g UPC 00827755070177

Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol 10 oz UPC 00827755070047

Sure Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol 6 oz UPC 00883484002025

Sure Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol 6 oz UPC 00883484002278

WHAT TO DO IF YOU FEEL YOU'VE BEEN HARMED

If you feel like you've been experiencing adverse reactions and think that it could be related to these products, you should report it to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program, which can be contacted online, by mail, or by fax.

If you have questions about the products listed here, you can call 1.866.615.0976. You can also learn more online by going to www.brutsurerecall2022.com.

