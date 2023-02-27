Cosori Air Fryers Recalled For Potential Fires

UNDATED (WJON News) - More than 2 million air fryers have been recalled because they can overheat, causing the fryer to catch fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall affects four Cosori air fryers models:

Cosori Max XL 5.8 CP158

Cosori 5.8-Quart Smart Air Fryer with Skewer Rack Set

This recall involves Cosori air fryers with model numbers CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

The brand name Cosori is on the front of each unit. The model number is printed on the bottom label of each unit and on the accompanying user manual. The units are size 3.7 and 5.8 qt. and were sold in black, gray, white, blue, or red colors.

There have been 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. There were 10 reports of minor burns and 23 reports of minor property damage.

The air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022 at Best Buy, Target, and Home Depot, as well as online at Amazon and several other online retailers.

If you have one of the air fryers, you’re asked to stop using it immediately and contact Cosori to receive a free replacement or another Cosori product. Register at recall.cosori.com , provide contact information, and submit the required photos. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.

