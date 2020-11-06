BE CAREFUL

Approximately 3400 X-Stand treestands have been recalled this week, just before tomorrow's hunting opener.Two people have suffered broken bones from falling from X-Stands Treestands based out of Lakeville, Minnesota.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

X-STAND TREESTANDS

The stands that are being recalled are The Apache and the Silent Adrenaline models. There have been five reports of the cable separating which is what caused the fractures.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission, who issued the recall, recommends that people stop using the stands immediately, and contact X-Stands Treestands for a refund. You'll receive your refund in the form of a gift card. You can contact them by calling 1.877.886.2241 from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

You can also go to X-Stand Treestands website by clicking HERE and then clicking on "RECALLS." You can also click HERE now.

The deer stands were sold at Sportsman's guide stores and other sporting good stores nationwide. They were also sold online from May 2017 through December 2018.

DESCRIPTIONS OF RECALLED STANDS

The Model numbers are located both on the box that the stand came in, as well as in its instruction manual.

Model XSCT334 Silent Adrenaline 5X-1017 AND 5X-1517

UPC CODE: 816153011219 (UPC is located on the box).

Model XSCT355 Apache 5X-5317

UPC CODE: 816153011677 (UPC is located on the box).

The stands were made from lightweight aluminum. They have a black nylon seat, and padded arm rests and seat bar.

The recall was made because the cable assemblies on the treestand can corrode and separate, which could cause the user of the stand to fall.